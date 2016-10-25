© 2020 WFAE
Tight Labor Market Has Retailers Competing For Holiday Workers

Published October 25, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
Last minute shoppers peruse merchandise at Macy's, Dec. 24, 2006 in New York City. (Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)
Amid low unemployment, retailers are scrambling to find enough holiday workers this year, leading employers to offer slightly higher wages. At least one company is offering the enticement of free lunch.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jason Bellini about the holiday hiring season.

Jason Bellini, video reporter and senior producer at the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

