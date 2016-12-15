Octogenarian Career Criminal Attempts To Steal Necklace, Police Say

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. There's a 2013 documentary called "The Life And Crimes Of Doris Payne." It's a retrospective film about a jewelry thief who began stealing in the 1950s - or not so retrospective. Doris Payne is 86 now and on Tuesday she was arrested near Atlanta. Police say she tried to leave a department store with a $2,000 diamond necklace, which brings to mind something she said in the movie trailer. I don't have any regrets about stealing jewelry, I regret getting caught. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.