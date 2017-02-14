© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flynn's Resignation Raises More Questions About Russia Calls

Published February 14, 2017 at 12:06 PM EST
Michael Flynn, President Trump's national security adviser, attends a press conference by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Trump in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 13, 2017 in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
Michael Flynn, President Trump's national security adviser, attends a press conference by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Trump in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 13, 2017 in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn resigned as President Trump’s national security adviser Monday night, after acknowledging that he “inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information” about his phone calls with the Russian ambassador.

NPR’s  Ron Elving ( @NPRrelving) joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss what the White House knew about impending sanctions against Russia for interfering in the presidential election in favor of Trump, and when it knew it.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.