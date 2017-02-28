© 2020 WFAE
How To Eat Your Way Through Mardis Gras

Published February 28, 2017 at 12:33 PM EST
Throngs of revelers are seen from the balcony of the Royal Sonesta Hotel on Bourbon Street Mardi Gras evening in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (Gerald Herbert/AP)
Throngs of revelers are seen from the balcony of the Royal Sonesta Hotel on Bourbon Street Mardi Gras evening in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Thousands of revelers are taking to the streets in New Orleans on Tuesday to celebrate the last day before the Catholic and Protestant Lenten season begins.

Music will fill the streets of the French Quarter, but the most important question is, what are folks eating?

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt ( @Ericnpr) speaks with Poppy Tooker ( @poppyt), host of the radio show Louisiana Eats, about the delicacies of Mardi Gras.

