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NEWS BRIEFS

Immigrants drove nearly 43% of Mecklenburg County’s growth, report finds

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published September 18, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT
A community meeting, organized by Charlotte Urbanists, gathers at Manolo's Bakery to discuss how policy affects immigrant-owned businesses.
Kayla Young
/
WFAE/La Noticia
A community meeting, organized by Charlotte Urbanists, gathers at Manolo's Bakery to discuss how policy affects immigrant-owned businesses.

Immigrants accounted for nearly 43% of Mecklenburg County’s population growth between 2019 and 2024, according to a new report released Friday.

The American Immigration Council, Welcoming America and the City of Charlotte released the report, which examines immigrants’ demographic and economic contributions to the county.

Nearly 200,000 immigrants lived in Mecklenburg County in 2024, making up 17% of the population. But they represented more than one in five working-age residents, the report found.

Immigrant households earned $9.6 billion in 2024 and had $7 billion in spending power after taxes. They paid about $1.8 billion in federal taxes and roughly $804 million in state and local taxes.

The report estimates immigrants contributed $31.7 billion to Mecklenburg County’s gross domestic product in 2024, about 17% of the county’s total.

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Race & Equity Immigration
Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger