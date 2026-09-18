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NEWS BRIEFS

Matthews joins communities adopting e-bike regulations

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 18, 2026 at 8:45 AM EDT

The town of Matthews is joining a growing list of Mecklenburg County communities putting new restrictions on e-bikes and other electric-powered vehicles. Town commissioners approved new rules this week allowing e-bikes on roads and greenways, but generally banning them from sidewalks unless the rider is 16 or younger. Violations could carry fines of $100 to $200 for repeat offenders. Huntersville adopted similar e-bike restrictions earlier this week.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports