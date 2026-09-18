Matthews joins communities adopting e-bike regulations
The town of Matthews is joining a growing list of Mecklenburg County communities putting new restrictions on e-bikes and other electric-powered vehicles. Town commissioners approved new rules this week allowing e-bikes on roads and greenways, but generally banning them from sidewalks unless the rider is 16 or younger. Violations could carry fines of $100 to $200 for repeat offenders. Huntersville adopted similar e-bike restrictions earlier this week.