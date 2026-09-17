Gantt Center forum will highlight local Black male artists

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts and Culture will host a free public conversation on Sunday to explore a group often underrecognized in art: Black men.

The “Black Men in Art” talk will spotlight two Charlotte artists, John Hairston Jr. and Captain KA'Zen. They will discuss how to gain recognition, earn income, and advocate for themselves.

The event is organized by the nonprofit Curvaceous Behavior. Founder and executive director Geornee Jefferies said it's important to recognize Black male artists.

“We want to make sure each artist feels seen, represented, and that they're being advocated for the right way. People downplay Black men in art,” Jefferies said. “They don't pay them what they're worth. They always think they're not a certain class level, that they're not worth being paid for their time.”

The event is also meant to help guide aspiring artists and entrepreneurs.

“I feel more confident having a space where someone can say, ‘Hey, in 10 years I might be here, with my own work, my own showcase,’ so that's why we want to be there.”

Mental health support will also be a focus of the discussion.

“Mental health is something we can't run away from,” Jefferies said. “That can look very different for different people, whether they're battling trauma, addiction, or expressing who they are. I tell people there's nothing wrong with having a therapist. There's nothing wrong with being on medication for help. If you don't have an outlet to express yourself, you're like a ticking time bomb that's going to explode.”

The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m.