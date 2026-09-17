INLIVIAN President and CEO retires

INLIVIAN President and CEO A. Fulton Meachem Junior will retire later this month, ending more than a decade leading Charlotte’s public housing agency. Meachem became CEO in 2012 and oversaw the development of more than 1,600 mixed-income apartments. He also led the organization through its 2019 rebranding from the Charlotte Housing Authority to INLIVIAN, as it expanded its focus on affordable housing and community development.

INLIVIAN’s Board of Commissioners says more information about the leadership transition will be announced later. Meachem’s retirement takes effect September 25th.