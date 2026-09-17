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NEWS BRIEFS

INLIVIAN President and CEO retires

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 17, 2026 at 2:45 PM EDT

INLIVIAN President and CEO A. Fulton Meachem Junior will retire later this month, ending more than a decade leading Charlotte’s public housing agency. Meachem became CEO in 2012 and oversaw the development of more than 1,600 mixed-income apartments. He also led the organization through its 2019 rebranding from the Charlotte Housing Authority to INLIVIAN, as it expanded its focus on affordable housing and community development.

INLIVIAN’s Board of Commissioners says more information about the leadership transition will be announced later. Meachem’s retirement takes effect September 25th.
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News from the Carolinas Public Housing
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.