Watch North Carolina's Drought Intensity Progress

Extreme heat and a lack of rain are pushing North Carolina further into drought with no relief in sight.

Though some parts of the state received a few inches of rain over the last couple of days, it will take a few days to understand how that will impact the drought.

A lot of that rain will absorb into the soil first, according to a statement from Senior Service Hydrologist Barrett Smith at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Weather Service.

The larger scale impact might be small because the absorption can limit run off into rivers and reservoirs.

"I would suspect that the most notable benefit will be to lawns and plants," he said in the statement. "But it’s great to get the rain and we have to start somewhere."

This week's map

Most of Durham, Orange, and Alamance counties are now in exceptional drought - the most severe category.

Stage 2 Water restrictions are now in effect for the city of Durham. To the south, streamflows on the Neuse River have hit record lows.

U.S. Drought Monitor In some parts of the state, North Carolina is facing extreme to exceptional drought conditions this year.

Previous weeks

For the week of June 2, extreme drought levels had already crept across much of the northern parts of the Triangle.

U.S. Drought Monitor In some parts of the state, North Carolina is facing extreme to exceptional drought conditions this year.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur could bring an inch of rain this weekend. But the state Drought Management Advisory Council says that's not nearly enough to relieve weeks of hot, dry weather.

U.S. Drought Monitor In some parts of the state, North Carolina is facing extreme to exceptional drought conditions this year.

Lightning strikes and low humidity have led to more wildfires across the Piedmont and Coastal Plain.

Crops all over the state are wilting or stunted due to the lack of rain.

U.S. Drought Monitor In some parts of the state, North Carolina is facing extreme to exceptional drought conditions this year.

Like the U.S. Drought Monitor, the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council uses five classifications to identify drought conditions: D0 (abnormally dry), D1 (moderate drought), D2 (severe drought), D3 (extreme drought), and D4 (exceptional drought).

The council monitors conditions and reviews its findings to issue official advisories and recommendations. According to the state advisory council, conditions include:



D0: Browning of lawns and mild crop stress.

D1: Reduced streamflow and hay production.

D2: Closing swimming areas and boat ramps.

D3: Outdoor burn bans.

D4: Affect on daily life for all citizens, officials begin to count the number of remaining days of water supply.

U.S. Drought Monitor In some parts of the state, North Carolina is facing extreme to exceptional drought conditions this year.

You can read the full list of impacts and see what classification your county is listed under, if listed at all, here .

U.S. Drought Monitor In some parts of the state, North Carolina is facing extreme to exceptional drought conditions this year.

In comparison to the first week of May this year, this is what North Carolina's drought status looked like around the same time last year:

May 2025

U.S. Drought Monitor North Carolina faced moderate to severe drought conditions in some regions in May 2025, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

According to the Department of Environmental Quality, the public should check with their local water supply system for information about water use restrictions.

You can find a comprehensive list of indoor and outdoor tips, as well as state-wide links to current information about drought conditions, here .

Additional reporting was contributed by Bradley George and Jay Price.