A Brutal Crackdown On Gay Men In Chechnya

Published April 21, 2017 at 12:52 PM EDT
People protest outside the Russian Embassy in London, following reports of the torture and murder of gay men in Chechnya, Wednesday April 12, 2017. (Thomas Hornall/PA via AP)
Chechen officials are carrying out a campaign of violence against gay men. Those who’ve escaped say they were beaten and tortured by authorities, and forced to reveal the names of their gay friends. Police and government officials have also encouraged so-called “honor killings” by outing gay men to their families.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Rachel Denber ( @Rachel_Denber) of Human Rights Watch about the violence.

