A Brutal Crackdown On Gay Men In Chechnya

Chechen officials are carrying out a campaign of violence against gay men. Those who’ve escaped say they were beaten and tortured by authorities, and forced to reveal the names of their gay friends. Police and government officials have also encouraged so-called “honor killings” by outing gay men to their families.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Rachel Denber ( @Rachel_Denber) of Human Rights Watch about the violence.

