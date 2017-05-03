Honoring A Baseball Fan And Plumber In An Unconventional Way

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with the story of baseball bathrooms and friendship. According to The New York Times, a man named Tom McDonald is on a quest to honor the memory of his late friend, a plumber named Roy Riegel. The two men were huge Mets fans, so after Riegel died, McDonald decided to spread his friend's ashes around ballparks across the country, specifically in the toilets. McDonald has one major rule. He says the game has to be in progress whenever he performs this tribute.