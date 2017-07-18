California Legislature Renews Signature Cap-And-Trade Program

The bipartisan vote to extend California’s climate change law through 2030 was a major victory for Gov. Jerry Brown. The state’s cap-and-trade program puts a statewide cap on greenhouse gas emissions and allows businesses to buy credits, essentially allowing them to release pollutants.

Guy Marzorati ( @GuyMarzorati) of Here & Now contributor KQED tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson how it works.

