© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

California Legislature Renews Signature Cap-And-Trade Program

Published July 18, 2017 at 12:33 PM EDT

The bipartisan vote to extend California’s climate change law through 2030 was a major victory for Gov. Jerry Brown. The state’s cap-and-trade program puts a statewide cap on greenhouse gas emissions and allows businesses to buy credits, essentially allowing them to release pollutants.

Guy Marzorati ( @GuyMarzorati) of Here & Now contributor KQED tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson how it works.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.