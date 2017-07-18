© 2020 WFAE
Lake Memories: Family Visits Same Lake For Over 80 Years

Published July 18, 2017 at 1:40 PM EDT

As our summer lake series continues, we look at families who return to the same treasured lake again and again, summer after summer.

The Ewings from Spokane, Washington, are one such family. They’ve enjoyed rustic cabins on the shores of nearby Newman Lake for over 80 years.

Here & Now‘s Robing Young speaks with father Jim Ewing and son Eric Ewing about their lake places: Jim’s grandparents, James and Florence Wilbert, helped purchase the original lot back in 1934 for just $275, and it has remained in the family ever since. We also hear more from listeners about their own favorite lakes.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

A Ewing family cabin on Newman Lake in Washington state. (Courtesy Eric Ewing)
The view of Newman Lake in Washington state from the window of a Ewing family cabin. (Courtesy Eric Ewing)
