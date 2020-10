A young Cub Scout, 11-year-old Ames Mayfield, got compliments for his question about gun control at a meeting with a Colorado state senator. But then, Mayfield was kicked out of his Cub Scout den.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young hears more about this national story from investigative reporter Marshall Zelinger ( @Marshall9News) of 9News in Denver, and Mayfield’s mother, Lori.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.