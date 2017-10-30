NBA's Kevin Durant Gives Forgetful Reporter A Pass

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with one reporter's nightmare. He was asking Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant a question after a game the other night.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: Yeah, Kevin, you had - oh, sorry, I forgot my question. I won't waste your time. It happens.

GREENE: The NBA star let him off easy.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KEVIN DURANT: Hey, I feel you, dog. It's all good.

GREENE: That's funny.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DURANT: I forgot a couple plays tonight.

(LAUGHTER)

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

David, your line.

GREENE: Oh, I forgot it.

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.