Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict what will be the next big innovation from Twitter now that they've screwed it up.

(LAUGHTER)

Now panel, what is next for Twitter? P.J. O'Rourke.

P.J. O'ROURKE: An app that lowers your IQ enough that you want to use Twitter.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Introducing the moron verifier. After 100 really stupid tweets, users get a blue poop emoji next to their name.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Intellectual autocorrect, which guides users to express two contradictory ideas while embracing neither in order to encourage robust public debate.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: And a mango emoji - why is there no mango emoji?

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to P.J. O'Rourke...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...Roxanne Roberts, Tom Bodett. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

