Theo E.J. Wilson: What Happens When A Black Man Goes Undercover In The Alt-Right?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episode Going Undercover.

About Theo E.J. Wilson's TED Talk

Youtube activist Theo E.J. Wilson wondered about the people posting racist comments on his videos, and where they were getting their facts. So he adopted a pseudonym and joined their conversation.

About Theo E.J. Wilson

Theo E.J. Wilson is a founding member of the Denver-based poetry team Slam Nuba, which won the National Poetry Slam in 2011.

He is also the executive director of Shop Talk Live. The organization uses the barbershop as a staging ground for community dialogue and healing. After viral video success beginning in 2015, he published his first book in 2017, The Law of Action.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.