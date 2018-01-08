What Do We Mean When We Talk About Sexual Harassment?

NPR's Yuki Noguchi covers business and economic news and has a special interest in workplace issues — everything from abusive working environments to the idiosyncratic cubicle culture.

She's curious to learn what people are talking about when they talk about sexual harassment and whether there are perception differences among different groups of people.

Your responses will inform Noguchi's reporting and may be published online.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.