Week In Politics: Release Of Nunes Memo Roils Washington

Published February 2, 2018 at 12:06 PM EST
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., a close ally of President Trump who has become a fierce critic of the FBI and the Justice Department, strides to a GOP conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. House Speaker Paul Ryan is defending a vote by Republicans on the House intelligence committee to release a classified memo on the Russia investigation. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
President Trump gave his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night, but the week in politics was dominated by discussion surrounding the release of  a Republican memo from the House Intelligence Committee alleging FBI surveillance abuse in the Russia investigation.

White House correspondents Brian Bennett ( @ByBrianBennett) of The Los Angeles Times and CNN’s  Abby Phillip ( @abbydphillip) join Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson and Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the week in politics.

