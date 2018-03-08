Trump Versus The Golden State

The Trump administration has sued a state.

From The New York Times:

The Justice Department sued California; Gov. Jerry Brown; and the state’s attorney general, Xavier Becerra, over three state laws passed in recent months, saying they made it impossible for federal immigration officials to do their jobs and deport criminals who were born outside the United States. The Justice Department called the laws unconstitutional and asked a judge to block them.

Plenty of other states host self-declared “sanctuary cities” — a status with no single legal definition that generally involves local officials declining to enforce federal immigration laws — so why are the feds going after California? And can the federal government find standing to bring suit against a state?

Margaret Mims, Fresno County Sheriff; @MargaretMims

Evan Halper, National reporter for the Los Angeles Times; former LA Times Sacramento bureau chief; @evanhalper

Senator Ricardo Lara, State Senator representing California’s 33rd Senate District (Los Angeles County); @senricardolara

Kevin Johnson, Dean of the U.C. Davis School of Law. Professor of Public Interest Law and Chicana/o Studies; @krjohnson58

