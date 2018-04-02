© 2020 WFAE
Sinclair Broadcast Group 'False News' Promos Stir Debate About Media Bias

Published April 2, 2018 at 12:52 PM EDT

The country’s biggest owner of local television stations is under fire for making its news anchors read a scripted promo decrying “false news” and echoing conservative rhetoric about bias in the media. A compilation of anchors at stations owned or operated by the Sinclair Broadcast Group went viral over the weekend, and President Trump weighed in Monday morning on Twitter.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd discusses the controversy with The Atlantic’s  Derek Thompson ( @DKThomp).

