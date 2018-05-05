Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be Donald Trump's 4,000th lie? Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Just a thousand lies from now?

SAGAL: Yeah.

BURBANK: So this will be, like, Monday.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Yes. My new physician, Dr. Kanye West, has prescribed me Propecia. But that is to treat my massive hand syndrome.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Yes, there is a pee tape. But it's perfectly legal because the pee was funneled through my lawyer.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: He'll try to avoid being thrown in jail by pretending that his whole presidency has been one big practical joke when he jumps out from behind a rosebush with Ashton Kutcher and goes, you've all been punked.

(APPLAUSE)

