Tariffs From U.S. And China Slated To Start Friday

Just after midnight Eastern Time tonight, another round of trade tariffs are slated go into effect on around $34 billion worth of Chinese machinery, auto parts, and medical devices. China says it’ll respond immediately with equivalent tariffs on U.S. products, which will impact pork farmers, cheese producers and more.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Charisse Jones( @charissejones)of USA Today.

