Naked Man Finds Planet Fitness' Judgment-Free Zone Only Goes So Far

Published July 24, 2018 at 7:01 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. So it's summer, and people are going to the gym to get in shape, including a Massachusetts man who showed up to a Planet Fitness gym and then got naked. Local news reports the police were called. When they got there, he was on his knees in what the cops call a yoga-type position. The man told police he thought Planet Fitness was a judgment-free zone. I mean, that is their slogan. Police arrested him anyway and charged him with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition