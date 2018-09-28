Vishaan Chakrabarti: How Can We Design More Welcoming Cities?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episode Building Humane Cities.

About Vishaan Chakrabarti's TED Talk

Architect Vishaan Chakrabarti says many modern cities feel cold, austere, and anonymous. He advocates for designing more vibrant and inclusive cities that are reminiscent of the scale of older cities.

About Vishaan Chakrabarti

Vishaan Chakrabarti is an architect seeking to redefine urban life around the world. He believes well-designed cities can create more prosperous, inclusive, egalitarian societies.

He is the author of A Country of Cities: A Manifesto for Urban America.

Chakrabarti is a professor of architectural design and urban theory at Columbia University. He is also the founder of Practice for Architecture and Urbanism, an architecture studio that supports and advances urbanization.

