Hornets rout Magic as Brandon Miller stays hot; weekend game time moved due to storm

The Charlotte Hornets snapped back into the win column Friday night with a dominant 124–97 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Brandon Miller led Charlotte with 20 points, marking his fifth straight game scoring at least 20. After the game, Miller credited his recent surge to confidence from his teammates.“

I’m going to say my teammates, of course — trusting and believing in me, just putting that confidence into me,” Miller said. “I feel like that goes a long way in this season. Just keep playing with the pass and trusting each other.”

The Hornets will return home to the Spectrum Center on Saturday, but the start time for the game has been moved because of the approaching winter storm. Tipoff is now scheduled for noon. Charlotte did not immediately announce whether additional schedule changes could follow depending on weather conditions.