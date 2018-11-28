India's Government Limits Homework Assigned To Students

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you ever helped a kid carry their backpack after school, you will understand this story. The government of India is limiting homework assigned to kids. This is not because of questions about whether homework really helps students. It's because of fears that overloaded backpacks are damaging kids' backs. A survey of children age 7 to 13 found the vast majority were carrying almost half their body weight in their backpacks. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.