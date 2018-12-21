Stephen Petranek: How Will Humans Live On Mars?

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episode The Next Frontier.

About Stephen Petranek's TED Talk

Stephen Petranek says, in the next decade, we will send humans to colonize Mars. He lays out the technology--from water-extraction to bricks made of Martian soil--that'll make life possible there.

About Stephen Petranek

Stephen Petranek is a science writer and technologist. He is the author of How We'll Live on Mars, and editor-in-chief of the technology newsletter Breakthrough Technology Alert.

Over the course of his 40-year publishing career, he's been editor-in-chief of Discover, senior science editor at Life Magazine, editor of The Washington Post Magazine, and founding editor and editor-in-chief of This Old House.

Petranek is also the co-founder and president of Arc Programs, an organization seeking to bring together health, IT, and biomedicine.

