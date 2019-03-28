The World's Tallest Politician Is From New York

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to the world's tallest politician. He's from New York. He is not Donald Trump, said to be over 6 feet, nor Bill de Blasio, the mayor, who is 6'5". Robert Cornegy Jr. is a member of the city council representing Bedford-Stuyvesant. The Guinness World Records people certified him as the tallest male politician at 6-foot-10. It is said that the tallest presidential candidates usually win. So Mr. Cornegy, here's your chance. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.