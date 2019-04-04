Lowe's To Cut 200 Jobs At Charlotte Delivery Facility

Lowe's is cutting more than 200 full-time positions in Charlotte, according to an announcement the company made Tuesday.

Spokesperson Dan Frahm said the layoffs are happening at a Charlotte delivery facility. The warehouse will continue to operate with staffing through a "third party vendor."

"We are making every effort to retain associates in other positions at the company, and we are focused on making their transition as smooth as possible," Frahm said.

Lowe's is also transferring about 600 full-time jobs from its corporate offices in Wilkesboro to the company's headquarters in Mooresville — about 60 miles away. And, about 80 tech positions will be moved from Wilkesboro to Winston-Salem.

Frahm said the transition serves to increase the number of employees at the home improvement retailer's headquarters.

"This will bring teams that perform similar functions together, supporting greater collaboration and business performance," Frahm said. "Wilkesboro continues to be a contact center and central production office, which employ more than 1,300 associates."

Frahm said the company is offering relocation assistance to the employees who choose to make the move and severance packages to those who do not.

Lowe's is also adding jobs. In December, the retailer said it would hire around 2,000 software engineers over the next few years.

Note: Lowe's is a corporate sponsor for WFAE.

