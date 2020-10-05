-
Charlotte City Council could approve millions of dollars in spending on economic development and affordable housing initiatives Monday night.The council’s…
-
Lowe's has picked a site in Charlotte's South End for a new $153 million global technology center that eventually is expected to have up to 2,000…
-
Shares of Lowe's tumbled 10 percent at the opening bell Wednesday after the home improvement retailer cut its outlook for the year after a weak first quarter.
-
Lowe's is laying off more than 200 workers in Charlotte, according to an announcement the company made Tuesday.
-
Lowe's swung to a loss in its fourth quarter, weighed down by sizeable one-time charges and a lethargic housing market.The home improvement company lost…
-
Lowe's is seeking to keep secret some of its documents in a discrimination case filed by an African-American ex-executive who says the home improvement…
-
Mooresville-based Lowe's said Tuesday it will phase out sales of paint strippers containing methylene chloride and the solvent NMP by year's end. The…
-
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe's, which named a new CEO this week, is reporting weak profit and revenue numbers for its first quarter in which harsh winter…
-
Lowe's recorded profits in the fourth quarter despite a red-hot housing market.Shares fell 8 percent before the opening bell as healthy same-store sales…
-
Second-quarter profits rose at home improvement retailer Lowe's, but not as much as Wall Street analysts were expecting.Revenues at the Mooresville-based…