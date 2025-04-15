© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Lowes buys Artisan Design Group

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 15, 2025 at 3:19 PM EDT
Lowe's Home Improvement was founded in North Wilkesboro, N.C. in 1921 and is now headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.
Lowe’s has signed an agreement to buy Artisan Design Group for over $1.3 billion, the Mooresville-based home improvement company said yesterday. The Charlotte Observer reports ADG will expand Lowe’s Pro service offerings with a new distribution channel.

The deal is expected to close in Lowe’s second quarter, which is typically in late July or early August, following regulatory approvals. ADG is a design, distribution and installation service provider for interior surface finishes, including flooring, cabinets and countertops for homebuilders and property managers.

Lowe’s has been challenging rival Home Depot to capture more of the pro customer market share with perks and products. The company has about 11,000 employees in the Charlotte region, including 5,000 corporate workers.
