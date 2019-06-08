PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now onto our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank - each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can - each correct answer now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the score?

SAGAL: Adam has four. Maz has two. And Aida doesn't have any.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right. So that means that, Aida, you are up first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. This week, an accident at blank Military Academy caused one fatality and over 20 injuries.

AIDA RODRIGUEZ: West Point.

SAGAL: Yes - very good.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, Apple announced that it was discontinuing blank.

RODRIGUEZ: It is discontinuing morality.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No - iTunes. While cutting into the cake at her daughter's graduation party, a woman in Texas was disappointed to discover the bakery had given her blank.

RODRIGUEZ: Gluten.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: A cake made entirely of Styrofoam - on Wednesday - it was the display cake, you see. They sent it over. On Wednesday, video streaming site blank announced they were removing thousands of videos expressing, quote, "hateful ideologies."

RODRIGUEZ: YouTube.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, the governor of Texas signed a bill banning all blank cameras.

RODRIGUEZ: Phone cameras.

SAGAL: No - red-light cameras. After being awoken by a loud sound in his entryway...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...An Australian man was able to scare off a home invader by blanking.

RODRIGUEZ: Streaking?

SAGAL: You know what? I'm going to give it to you.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: By stripping naked and chasing him with a didgeridoo.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

MAZ JOBRANI: Is that what they call it?

SAGAL: The man says he was startled awake around 4 in the morning and was surprised to find a thief trying to sneak out his front door with stolen goods. But he probably wasn't as surprised as the thief was when the man stripped off his clothes, picked up his didgeridoo and started chasing him around the house.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Aida do on our quiz?

BILL KURTIS: Aida's in the game. She got three right - six more points - total of six.

SAGAL: Very well done.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: All right, Maz, you are up next. Fill in the blank. On Tuesday, the House passed a bill offering a path to citizenship for blanks.

JOBRANI: DACA.

SAGAL: DREAMers.

JOBRANI: DREAMers.

SAGAL: Yes - very good.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, former White House communications director blank agreed to provide Congress with some documents related to the Trump campaign.

JOBRANI: Hope Hicks.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the CDC reported that the outbreak of blank had surpassed a thousand cases.

JOBRANI: Measles.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to a new report, the 2020 blank could undercount the U.S. population by 4 million people.

JOBRANI: Census.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A principal of a school in West Virginia has apologized after accusations that he plagiarized his graduation speech from blank.

JOBRANI: Oprah.

SAGAL: Ashton Kutcher's acceptance speech at the 2013 Nickelodeon Teen Choice Awards.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, Oakland became the second city to decriminalise blank.

JOBRANI: Oh, mushrooms.

SAGAL: Yes - magic mushrooms.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the world celebrated...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...As a baby in England became one of the first ever to be born with blank.

JOBRANI: Wings.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That would've been cooler. The answer is frosted tips. Frosted tips were one of the trendiest hairstyles in the '90s and were perfect for anyone who wanted to have one more thing to regret about their high school years.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But the '90s are back in a big way, as proven by Daisy Evans, a baby born with completely natural frosted tips. Daisy's parents think it's adorable. But it's definitely going to be overshadowed 20 years from now when Daisy gives birth to a baby that comes out of the womb vaping.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Maz do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Five right - 10 more points and a total of 12.

SAGAL: Well done - all right then.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: More math - how many does Adam need to win?

KURTIS: Four to tie, five to win.

SAGAL: All right, Adam. You ready to do this?

ADAM BURKE: Yeah.

SAGAL: This is for the game. Fill the blank. On Monday, a federal judge rejected House Democrats' lawsuit against Trump over blank spending.

BURKE: Military spending.

SAGAL: No, border wall - this week marked the 30th anniversary of the pro-democracy protests at Tiananmen Square in blank.

JOBRANI: China.

SAGAL: Yeah - Beijing.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Friday, the 2019 Women's World Cup kicked off in the blank.

BURKE: Qatar.

SAGAL: No - in France. That's the Men's World Cup.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Actress Jenny Slate was announced as a commencement speaker for Cuttyhunk Middle School, where she'll speak to a room filled with blank.

BURKE: One student.

SAGAL: Yes, exactly.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: One single, graduating eighth grader - on Monday, James Holzhauer's winning streak on blank came to an end after 32 games.

BURKE: What is "Jeopardy."

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Ride-sharing app Uber announced they'd be offering blank rides to JFK Airport starting next month.

BURKE: Unicycle.

SAGAL: Helicopter - despite the best efforts of locksmiths...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Blacksmiths and even the manufacturer, a 100-year-old old safe on display at a museum in Canada remained locked until blank.

BURKE: Until a visitor came along and opened it on the first try.

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KURTIS: Yeah.

SAGAL: A tourist...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...Guessed it on the first try. The safe has been in the museum for 30 years. And despite their best efforts, no one's been able to open it. And that was the case until a tourist came in and guessed the right combination on the very first try. Sadly, the only thing in the mystery safe was a few papers and a pile of dust. But the museum has invited the man to try his luck in the bank vault next door to see if there's...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Anything more exciting. Bill, did Adam do well enough to win?

KURTIS: He did very, very well - four right - eight more points - total to 12, which means he ties with Maz.

SAGAL: Oh, yes.

(APPLAUSE)