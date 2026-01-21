© 2026 WFAE

Winter storm expected to bring more ice than snow to Carolinas

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 21, 2026 at 7:48 AM EST

A major winter storm moving toward the Carolinas is increasingly expected to bring more ice than snow, with impacts beginning later this weekend and potentially lingering into early next week. The National Weather Service says confidence is growing that significant wintry precipitation will affect the entire region.

Forecasters warn that hazardous travel conditions and power outages are likely as ice accumulates on roads, trees and power lines. Snow is expected to begin after 3 a.m. Saturday, transitioning to a mix of snow and sleet by late morning. By Saturday afternoon, freezing rain is expected to develop, continuing overnight along with sleet.

Freezing rain and sleet are forecast to persist through Sunday, with freezing rain potentially continuing into Monday morning. Meteorologists say ice accumulation could become the dominant concern as temperatures hover near or below freezing.

In addition to icy conditions, cold wind chills may develop late Monday night into Tuesday morning, increasing the risk for prolonged impacts.

Officials urge residents to limit travel during the storm and prepare for possible power outages as forecast details continue to evolve.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
