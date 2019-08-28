Armando Martinez Loves Costco. By The Way, He's 4 Years Old

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with belated birthday wishes to Armando Martinez, who is clearly a kid who appreciates a good deal. According to his aunt, Armando is obsessed with Costco. So to celebrate his fourth birthday, his family got the Costco warehouse in Norwalk, Calif., to shut down its food court just for him and his friends - hot dog and ice cream for everyone. Armando even got an honorary employee badge and membership card for the occasion. Hopefully, the kids scored some bulk paper towels as party favors. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.