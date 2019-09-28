Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will kids do now that they can't Juul anymore? - Roy Blount Jr.
ROY BLOUNT JR: Study and kiki.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Negin Farsad.
NEGIN FARSAD: Now that they can't Juul, they're going to start having sex.
(LAUGHTER)
FARSAD: Ooh. And Adam Burke.
ADAM BURKE: They'll be drinking booze, spelled B-U-U-Z...
(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)
BURKE: ...An electric beer bottle that's so high tech and efficient it doesn't even get you drunk. It just gives you cirrhosis.
(LAUGHTER)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: Thanks also to Roy Blount Jr., Negin Farsad and Adam Burke. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.
(APPLAUSE)
