Minnesota Boy Enters 5K Race But Accidently Finishes 10K

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Nine-year-old Kade Lovell of Minnesota is a big runner. But somewhere along the route of a 5K race in the town of Sartell, Kade vanished. His panicked mom drove around looking and rounded up volunteers to help. Turned out, Kade was not running the 5K. A race volunteer told him, go straight, and he ended up running the 10K race. Relief for Kade's mom and joy for her son, who ran a longer race than expected, and he won. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.