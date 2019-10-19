Fresh Air Weekend: Elton John; Novelist Attica Locke

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Elton John On Music, Addiction And Family: 'I'm Proud Of Who I Am Now':The artist says his father's early misgivings about his chosen career became a source of motivation: "He gave me the determination to make something of myself." John's new memoir is called Me.

Satirical Nazi Film 'Jojo Rabbit' Treats The Viewer Like A Child:For all its good intentions, Jojo Rabbitcomes across painfully one-note as comedy, bogus and manipulative as drama and with an archly whimsical visual style that feels like imitation Wes Anderson.

In 'Heaven, My Home' Attica Locke Shows A Part Of Texas We Don't Usually See: Locke says her new novel "was about place before it was about a character." The story follows a black ranger who patrols East Texas searching for the missing son of an Aryan Brotherhood leader.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

