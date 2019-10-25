The News Roundup - Domestic

Despite some already having access, House Republicans delayed the deposition of a witness in the impeachment inquiry by barging into the secure room in the Capitol where it was taking place on Wednesday.

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress about the company’s plans to release a cryptocurrency called Libra.

Thousands of teachers continue to strike in downtown Chicago for higher wages and limits on class sizes.

We cover the biggest national stories of the week on the domestic edition of theNews Roundup.

GUESTS

Susan Glasser, Staff writer, The New Yorker; global affairs analyst, CNN; former Moscow Co-Bureau chief, the Washington Post; @sbg1

James Antle, Editor-in-chief, The American Conservative magazine; former politics editor, Washington Examiner; senior adviser, Defense Priorities; @jimantle

Karoun Demirjian, Reporter, The Washington Post; @karoun

Sarah Karp, Education reporter, WBEZ; @SSKedreporter

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.