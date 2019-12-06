The News Roundup - Domestic

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jarrod Nadler to begin drawing up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Attorney General William Barr issued a warning to certain communities over protests of law enforcement, saying that they could lose their right to police protection.

California Sen. Kamala Harris announced she’s ending her presidential campaign despite meeting the polling threshold to qualify for the next Democratic debate.

These stories and more on the domestic News Roundup.

GUESTS

Ed O’Keefe, Political correspondent, CBS News; @edokeefe

Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Congressional correspondent, The New York Times; @sherylnyt

Jeff Mason, White House correspondent, Reuters; @JeffMason1

Nancy Klingener, Florida Keys reporter, WLRN; @keywestnan

