NEWS BRIEFS

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying break-in at Greg Biffle’s home

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 21, 2026 at 4:05 PM EST
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person who broke into the home of the late NASCAR driver Greg Biffle in Mooresville earlier this month. Biffle and his family were killed in a plane crash on Dec. 18 in Statesville. According to the sheriff’s office, the break-in happened Jan. 8. Investigators said the suspect stole about $30,000 in cash, NASCAR memorabilia and two handguns.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office or submit a tip through the county sheriff’s app.

