Snow watch: Here’s how Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools decides whether to cancel classes

With snow and ice in the forecast, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be faced with a decision over whether to cancel school next week. As kids, parents and teachers watch the weather, here's a look at what goes into that decision-making process.

Inclement weather could cause schools to close, shift to remote learning, delay openings or dismiss early. This round of weather is most likely to affect Monday morning, making early dismissals unlikely.

"The Superintendent then evaluates how the weather may impact students and staff across the county before making a decision regarding school operations," said CMS Assistant Communications Officer Tom Miner.

CMS says the decision is based on the timing and severity of the forecast and factors like temperature, visibility and street safety along both neighborhood streets and main routes.

Even if weather only affects part of the county, the superintendent might still call for a district-wide cancellation. That’s because students and staff often travel from all across the county to get to their school.

Notifications are posted on the CMS website, shared on social media and sent through the district communication platform ParentSquare.

CMS lists snow, ice, freezing temperatures and wind chill as types of weather that can affect school operations.