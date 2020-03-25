Italian Priest Leaves Facebook Feature On During Live Mass

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. An Italian priest who livestreamed mass for his quarantined congregates didn't realize just how uplifting the service would be. Paolo Longo of Salerno held what he thought was a solemn mass over Facebook. But he'd left Facebook's augmented reality feature turned on. Viewers saw videos of the priest superimposed with an astronaut helmet, sunglasses and sparkles. Longo was good-natured about it, writing, a laugh is good. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.