Fresh Air Weekend: Mindy Kaling; Touring The 'End Of The World'

Published May 2, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT
Mindy Kaling drew on her own high school experiences to co-create the Netflix series <em>Never Have I Ever.</em>
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Mindy Kaling Brings A New Nerd To TV, And Finds She 'Was Not Alone' As A Teen: "It ended up being very cathartic," Kaling says of creating the Netflix show, Never Have I Ever. The series centers on an outgoing, opinionated, Indian American teen who's on the hunt for a boyfriend.

'Normal People' Is Like A John Hughes Movie — Reworked By Jane Austen: Based on Sally Rooney's novel, Hulu's 12-part series centers on the unlikely love affair between two alienated high school students. Despite shortcomings, Normal People's romantic pull is addictive.

Author's 'End Of The World' Tour Goes Inside Prairie Bunkers And Apocalypse Mansions:Mark O'Connell visited doomsday communities while researching his book, Notes from an Apocalypse. He says he's not interested in being part of the sheltered elite: "I think I'd rather be dead."

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

