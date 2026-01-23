Volunteers left 'heartbroken' after a dead body was found during Mecklenburg County's homelessness count

On Thursday, volunteers fanned out across Mecklenburg County in the cold, pre-dawn hours to count the number of people sleeping outdoors in places like cars, sidewalks, and tents. For the second year in a row, a tragedy: They found a person dead in an encampment near Interstate 77. To explain how the count unfolded and what it means, WFAE's Nick de la Canal spoke to reporter Elvis Menayese, who tagged along with the volunteers.

Nick de la Canal: Elvis, thank you for being here. You were up early yesterday to follow volunteers who surveyed people sleeping outside. Tell us what you saw?

Elvis Menayese: Nick, my group came across about a dozen people. Outside the Vapa Center in uptown, one person was sleeping on the sidewalk covered with a blanket. He was startled initially when volunteers woke him up, but was happy to engage in the survey. I also saw one person who used cardboard to barricade themselves in near the side of the building. The individual was coughing a lot while covered in his sleeping bag.

De la Canal: And this count is federally mandated and helps determine how much federal money the county will receive for homeless outreach projects and prevention efforts. As part of the survey, what were volunteers asking?

Menayese: A range of questions, Nick, like how long they’ve been sleeping outside, what led to them being outside, age, and questions around sexuality. Basically, a load of questions that enable the county to find key characteristics about a person and what may have contributed to their current situation.

De la Canal: Elvis, when we spoke about last year’s count, we had a tragic incident where a 52-year-old man, Abdul Wright, was found lying dead in uptown. Wright died from pneumonia. You were with the group that found him. What happened this year?

Menayese: Nick, I personally did not come across anyone who had died out in the cold. But a group of volunteers came across a person dead in an encampment in a tent near Woodlawn Road and Interstate 77. Nicole Ayers with the shelter program Roof Above was there.

Ayers: “Everyone was, I think, a little bit in shock at first. And also, as the shock began to wear off, we were all heartbroken because this was an individual who passed away alone, and you know, everybody deserves the dignity of a home.”

De la Canal: Do we have any more details on that individual?

Menayese: A police report identifies the individual as a Black male. The report doesn’t list the individual's name. The fatal incident is also listed as an overdose.

De la Canal: OK, you were out for a few hours with volunteers that morning. Were you able to speak with anyone about their situation?

Menayese: Yes, one person who we spotted sleeping outside a church didn’t want to share their name because of their situation. But he said there are reasons why homelessness is on the rise.

SOUNDBITE: “People (are) just losing their jobs. Drugs and alcohol.”

Menayese: A 31-year-old man I spoke with also explained to me why he has been living outdoors for about 6 months.

SOUNDBITE 2: “I was with this lady friend of mine. Me and her fell out. Me and her split ways, and I ended up where I am right now.”

De la Canal: And Elvis, this is your second year covering the count. Last year, 444 people were identified. That was 60 more people than in 2024. Was there anything different you noticed this time around?

Menayese: Well, Nick, last year, there seemed to be a lot more people in groups who appeared unhoused walking the streets with their bags, coming up to us asking for help. Last year, I even saw some people sleeping in cars. I asked Mary Ann Priester, who helps oversee the count with the county, why this year's street activity may seem different. This is what she had to say:

Priester: “Based on what we're hearing from the frontline workers, is that there has been kind of more frequent enforcement of the ordinance that says that people are not able to sleep outside. And so because of that, we are seeing less people sleeping in the uptown streets, and they're kind of being pushed further out.”

De la Canal: Hmm, well, that’s definitely something to monitor in the coming days and weeks. And I know this next question might seem a bit premature, but can you give us any ideas on what the numbers may look like and when we might find those out?

Menayese: Nick, I got some good news for you for your Friday. I spoke to Priester around midday yesterday, and she mentioned that they have done about 400 surveys so far. That’s not the official number because they have to sort the numbers to check there are no duplicates, for example. She also said that there was a group counting late in the evening yesterday. So for the official numbers, we will have to wait until the fall.

De la Canal: We will keep our eyes peeled for those results. Thanks for your reporting, Elvis.

Menayese: No problem, Nick.