Women's Marches Bring Thousands To Washington, D.C., And Cities Nationwide

Women's Marches are underway Saturday in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of cities across the country.

The latest iteration of the protest event — first held the day after President Trump's 2017 inauguration — comes as the Senate is moving toward a confirmation vote on the president's third Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

/ Carol Guzy for NPR Jade Tisdol from Boston takes part in the Women's March in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

The controversial election-year nomination is expected to be a central focus during this year's events, motivating rallies and marches throughout the day. If confirmed, Barrett would succeed the feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality during her nearly three-decade-long tenure on the court.

Saturday's tent-pole event in Washington was permitted for 10,000 attendees. Organizers said that in total, some 380 events were planned throughout the country.

/ Carol Guzy for NPR The presidential election and the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court are some of the issues being protested. Barrett would fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

With Election Day now less than a month away, mobilizing the women's vote is among this year's themes alongside other women's rights issues.

In D.C., Sonja Spoo, a reproductive rights activist, said, "Donald Trump is leaving office and there is no choice for him — it is our choice — and we are voting him out come Nov. 3."

