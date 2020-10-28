© 2020 WFAE
Joe Biden Votes Early In Wilmington, Del.

By Barbara Sprunt
Published October 28, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, depart after casting their ballots Wednesday at the Carvel State Office Building in Wilmington, Del.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, joined the nearly 75 million voters who have cast their ballots early.

The former vice president voted at the Carvel State Office Building in his hometown of Wilmington, Del., after delivering remarks about protecting the Affordable Care Act.

After voting, Biden spoke to reporters about his plans on health care, saying he thinks he'll be able to work with Republicans.

"I do have a proposal that relates to how we can improve the Affordable Care Act beyond what it was before, which Barack [Obama] and I wanted to do at the time to add a public option, allowing people to keep their private insurance, if that's what they want to do, making it more affordable to get a better plan," Biden said.

President Trump voted early on Saturday at a library in Florida's Palm Beach County.

He told reporters he "voted for a guy named Trump."

According to the , a turnout-tracking database run by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald, voters have already cast more than 54% of the total votes counted in the 2016 election.

