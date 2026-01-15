© 2026 WFAE

Greensboro residents gather downtown for a vigil for Renee Nicole Good

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published January 15, 2026 at 7:18 AM EST
Hundreds of people gathered in the small grassy space in front of the Melvin Municipal Office Building on Washington Street in downtown Greensboro for a vigil in honor of Renee Nicole Good.
David Ford
/
WFDD
Hundreds of people gathered in Greensboro Wednesday night to take part in a vigil for Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old mother of three who was fatally shot by an ICE agent last week.

In front of the Melvin Municipal Office Building on Washington Street downtown — a short distance from the International Civil Rights Center & Museum — people held signs, lit candles and sang spirituals in the wind and cold.

WFDD’s David Ford spoke with some of those in attendance.

"I'm feeling a little bit hopeless at the injustice in the world, and this feels like a small way that I can try and turn that hopelessness into action." — Maddy Jones

"It's surreal that what happened just a few days ago occurred with Renee Nicole Good, and you know, we shouldn't have to do this in the United States. The circumstances never should have even existed for this to occur." — David Smith

"I'm here in support of stopping this whole effort by the ICE folks and the Border Patrol and just not using due process to arrest people. I'm all for finding criminals, but I'm not sure that they're finding criminals. They're finding people on the street, and that's just not right." — Bill Drake

The vigil was organized by Siembra NC and Indivisible Guilford County.
