© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Over 60 Million Americans Have Cast Ballots. Why Is The Supreme Court Still Making Decisions On Voting

WAMU 88.5 | By Emmanuel Johnson
Published October 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh was one of a few justices to file an opinion after the court declined to extend Wisconsin's deadline for receiving absentee ballots.
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh was one of a few justices to file an opinion after the court declined to extend Wisconsin's deadline for receiving absentee ballots.

Wisconsin is the latest state to find the U.S Supreme Court standing in the way of its attempt to ease restrictions around  mail-in voting.  Democrats had requested a six-day grace period to allow ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted. 

The Supreme Court said no. Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a concurring opinion: “Under the U.S. Constitution, the state courts do not have a blank check to rewrite state election laws for federal elections”  

The 5–to–3 decision  is considered a victory for Republicans, but for many raises more questions about the role of the court in the coming weeks.   

But why is the Supreme Court still making decisions on voting…when more than 60 million Americans have already voted? 

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Tags

Politics1A
Emmanuel Johnson