Politics

After Days Out Of Sight, Trump To Emerge From White House

By Tamara Keith
Published November 11, 2020 at 9:17 AM EST
A Marine stands outside the entrance to the West Wing of the White House, signifying that President Donald Trump is in the Oval Office, on Tues. Nov. 10.
President Trump is set to visit Arlington National Cemetery today to mark Veterans Day and lay a wreath. Trump will be joined by Vice President Pence. This is one of the more traditional ceremonial duties of a president. ( Trump was criticized for passing on such a visit two years ago in France due to bad weather).

Today's visit would be entirely unremarkable but for the context. Trump has been out of view since Thursday when he made brief but vociferous remarks in the White House press briefing room baselessly complaining of election fraud.

Day after day, since the election, Trump's public schedule has been empty. He did not make remarks after the election was called for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, though he did golf twice at his private club and tweeted repeatedly about an election he falsely claims he can still win. During this time, the United States has set a series of new records for coronavirus cases.

Asked what the president has been up to, White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump has been working behind the scenes.

"Just as he promised, President Trump is fighting hard for a free and fair election while at the same time carrying out all of his duties to put America First," said Deere in an emailed statement. "He's also working to advance meaningful economic stimulus, engaging members of Congress on a government funding proposal, and ensuring state and local governments have what they need to respond to the ongoing pandemic."

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
